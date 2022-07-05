Forum: Communication and mediation do not work with noisy, self-centred neighbours

The majority of our population live in apartment buildings. Noise pollution, littering, obstruction in corridors, problems with pets and foul smells are common issues that arise in community living.

Panels have been set up to handle these problems, but none seems able to solve them.

The experience of many over the years has shown that HDB's advice on resolving neighbour disputes - to communicate politely, listen and be willing to compromise before seeking mediation - does not work with self-centred people.

Just look at Ms Rosalind Ang's description of how her neighbours resumed their 3am mahjong session just minutes after being warned by the police to stop - which may sound funny but is unfortunately what happened (Dealing with noisy neighbours from hell, July 3).

The law-abiding victims are the ones who suffer and eventually move out to avoid trouble.

This is a bad outcome and will encourage others to become uncooperative neighbours.

It is time to review the Miscellaneous Offences (Public Order Nuisance) Act to more effectively deter such behaviour.

In our densely populated living environment, peace and quiet are critical to living in harmony. We should not allow the few uncooperative, selfish people to ruin the lives of the majority.

Goh Boon Kai