Forum: ComLink+ offers additional resources for lower-income families

We thank Ms Elizabeth Quek Ser Mui for her support of ComLink+ and her suggestions to strengthen support for lower-income families (Bridge gaps in ComLink+ programme for more comprehensive support, Dec 1).

ComLink+ aims to uplift families with children residing in public rental flats.

Under ComLink+, family coaches partner families, journeying with them to achieve the goals of their action plans and address the root causes of their challenges.

Family coaches will also link families up with community and government support relevant to their goals. This includes services to address immediate issues, such as the need for emergency cash, rent assistance and digital access; underlying factors, such as the lack of workplace and financial planning skills; and longer-term goals, such as home ownership.

The ComLink+ packages offer additional resources to strengthen families’ financial resilience and support their home ownership aspirations.

A whole-of-society approach is required to support these families comprehensively. For example, while the Government has increased the number of pre-school places and partnered anchor operator pre-schools to prioritise the enrolment of children from lower-income families, the community could provide additional assistance to families that face difficulties sending their children to pre-school regularly, for example with transport assistance.

We also welcome more employers to offer flexible work arrangements for families whose circumstances require them, and support upskilling, so workers can improve their productivity and wages.

Together, the Government, corporates and community can continue to strengthen our support for ComLink+ families. We invite more partners to step forward, so we can better achieve our collective aspiration of a caring and inclusive Singapore.

Low Guanming

Director, Social Mobility and Service Integration

Ministry of Social and Family Development