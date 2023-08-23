Forum: Comforting narrative on the climate peril slows down action

It is difficult to take away an actionable message from discourses that underplay the climate peril, and the Opinion article “The Scourge of Climate Doomism” (Aug 18) is a case in point.

Its logic says that those who warned that the house is on fire were wrong and are even to blame because the entire house did not burn down – only the dining room and the kitchen.

Aside from this unhelpful rationale, the truth really is the other way around. The scientific projections of the impact of human-caused climate change for South-east Asia and everywhere are turning out to be too conservative, with the floods and fires proving to exceed scientific expectations in their intensity and frequency.

The reason for the worst-case scenarios materialising is that carbon emissions from the burning of fossil fuels continue to climb with no immediate respite in sight (except for a pause in 2020 on account of the slowdown in economic activities due to Covid-19).

Underlying the lack of urgency has been the public perception, including in South-east Asia, that the frightening projections may not come true, in addition to the collective inability or inertia to connect the dots – from carbon emissions to greater sea level and atmospheric temperatures, higher energy in the storm systems and more precipitation triggering deluges.

A clear identification of cause and effect could raise more concern if not alarm, but that is needed to change mindsets and for the political pressure to act.

The confused discourse, with climate deniers still muddying clarity on cause-and-effect attribution, has only slowed the response.

Needed is a groundswell of public opinion in South-east Asia and across the world that the climate catastrophe is the result of the burning of fossil fuels which must be reversed quickly – and not a narrative that global warming, while “galloping”, won’t turn Earth into “an unliveable scorched Venus or a desolate moonscape”.

Vinod Thomas