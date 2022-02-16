Forum: Come down hard on those who lie about vaccination status

People have the right to make choices in their lives.

As vaccination is not mandatory, the authorities have implemented vaccination-differentiated measures to protect both vaccinated and unvaccinated Singaporeans.

But we need to draw a line when irresponsible individuals try to forge documents or lie about their vaccination status.

I am disappointed with such total disregard for the safety and well-being of others. I am also disheartened to see some Singaporeans supporting these unethical antics.

No man is an island. We may decide our own fate but we must not endanger our fellow human beings' lives and safety. It is utterly irresponsible.

Foo Sing Kheng