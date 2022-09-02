Forum: Come down hard on errant athletes for drug offences

All athletes who are found to have used drugs must be dealt with seriously.

Athletes who represent Singapore should set an example for children to follow. They are adults and are aware of the law. If they break it, they have to be seriously punished.

A stern warning is not enough. Sport Singapore and other government-related bodies should stop supporting them for a period of time, during which they should also be barred from participating in competitions.

Setting a precedent with lenient punishment will come back to plague SportSG in the future.

Gabriel Ong