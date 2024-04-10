Forum: Collective responsibility needed to reduce waste generated at home

We thank Mr Rodney Tan Wee Hong for sharing his suggestions (Collect waste from landed properties on alternate days to save resources, April 2).

Mr Tan’s suggestions of alternate-day collection and having shared larger bins between neighbouring houses are areas that we can explore as we continue to evolve our waste collection system. As highlighted by Mr Tan, this will require residents to collectively play their part and adjust their waste disposal habits.

More broadly, we continue to encourage all households to reduce the waste generated, recycle right, and do their part in keeping their neighbourhood clean and pest-free.

Ron Wong

Director, Waste Management Division

National Environment Agency