Forum: Collective responsibility and action key to dengue prevention

We thank Ms Candice Yeo Chay Hoon for her letter “Home owners need to do more to prevent dengue and not rely on inspections” (Feb 17).

We agree that all residents and owners of premises need to remove stagnant water, and also carry out preventive B-L-O-C-K steps regularly to prevent mosquito breeding. These are to Break up hardened soil, Lift and empty flowerpot plates, Overturn pails and wipe their rims, Change water in vases, and Keep roof gutters clear and place BTI insecticide inside.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) takes action against owners of premises and occupiers for creating conditions favourable to mosquito breeding.

Residents living in dengue clusters can practise the S-A-W (Spray insecticide in dark corners around the house, Apply insect repellent regularly, and Wear long-sleeve tops and long pants) steps to protect themselves from infection and reduce the transmission of dengue from one person to another. Those diagnosed with dengue are advised to avoid further mosquito bites, to prevent passing on the dengue virus.

Maintaining clean public areas is another important aspect of mosquito control. NEA continues to intensify cleaning activities such as the removal of debris and leaf litter, and de-silting of drains to prevent mosquito breeding. We work with town councils to do likewise and will attend to any cleanliness feedback received.

Community involvement is also important, as promoted by the World Health Organisation. NEA holds annual dengue prevention campaigns and engages the community through regular outreach activities. The use of novel technologies, particularly the Wolbachia suppression technique, will further reduce the dengue risk in Singapore.

Tony Teo

Group director

Environmental Public Health Operations

National Environment Agency