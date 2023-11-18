Forum: Collective efforts help cultivate good eyecare habits

We agree with Ms Lin Lizhen that it is important to nurture good eyecare habits among our young (Have more outdoor time during school to combat myopia, Nov 10). In school, students learn about the importance of good eyecare and a balanced lifestyle through physical education and character and citizenship education lessons.

They are also encouraged to take ownership of their health and well-being by participating regularly in physical activities and spending time outdoors daily, as well as to limit time spent on electronic devices.

The Ministry of Education also partners the Health Promotion Board on the National Myopia Prevention Programme.

The programme aims to delay the onset of myopia and reduce its progression among students through initiatives such as annual vision screening, talks in schools, and webinars for parents to inculcate good eyecare habits.

Beyond these school-based efforts, parents play a key role in nurturing and reinforcing good eyecare and health habits in their children at home.

Parents can encourage their children to participate in outdoor activities after school and during the weekends, and reduce screen time spent on digital entertainment. Collectively, these efforts by schools and parents can help to guide children towards learning how to adopt a balanced lifestyle.

Eugenia Lim

Divisional Director, Student Development Curriculum Division 2

Ministry of Education