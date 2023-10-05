Forum: Collective effort to enhance safety at sea

We refer to Mr Kuet Ee Yoon’s letter “Time for a review of safety at sea framework” (Sept 12) and agree that a community approach can enhance maritime safety in our waters.

The National Maritime Safety at Sea Council (NMSSC) works with members of the shipping industry to partner the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) on maritime safety initiatives.

We are also supported by various MPA-Industry Safety Work Groups representing the harbour craft, pleasure craft, and regional ferry communities.

We strive to promote a strong safety culture in the maritime community through public awareness and outreach efforts, as well as safety initiatives.

We are closely monitoring the evolving seascape and its implications for safety, and we will continue to work closely with the industry and the authorities to stay ahead of the curve and lend our expertise and insights to the collective effort to improve safety for all users of our port waters.

We thank Mr Kuet for his contributions to the MPA-Pleasure Craft Safety Work Group and encourage him to continue supporting the work of NMSSC.

Ishak Ismail

Chairman

National Maritime Safety at Sea Council