Forum: Collective effort needed to prevent QR-code scams

Collective effort by the authorities, businesses and the community is needed to prevent people from falling for malware scams featuring bogus QR codes (Woman scans QR code for free milk tea, and loses $20,000 while asleep, May 7).

Food-and-beverage outlets and shop owners should make it a regular practice for staff to look out for QR codes or promotional stickers that may have been pasted at their premises, or for displays of codes that may have been tampered with. The staff should remove such suspicious displays immediately.

Likewise, town council staff should be on the alert for suspicious stickers with QR codes in housing estates, like on lamp posts, and have them removed immediately.

Notices should be put up alerting the public that the codes on legitimate SGQR labels will not prompt them to download an app. The warning should alert people to the fact that if they are prompted to download an app, the code is likely fake, and they should delete the scan immediately.

Lee Tai Huat