Forum: Collective effort by all needed to control rat population

We share the concerns raised by Mr Rahul Patwardhan (Rats in Orchard Road – rethink control methods, May 23) and Ms Violet Chua (Tackle rat problem now, May 24) regarding the potential health implications associated with the presence of rats.

As rats multiply very quickly, it is important to tackle the issue upstream by limiting their access to food and shelter.

It takes a national effort to manage the rat population – everyone can play a part to keep rats away.

Food should be stored properly in covered containers that rats cannot access. Food waste should be bagged and thrown into refuse bins, with the bin cover shut.

Maintaining proper infrastructure and housekeeping is also essential for eliminating areas where rats can nest and breed. Bin centres should be properly managed and cleaned regularly. Defects that facilitate access to food sources, such as broken gully traps or cracks around the bin chutes, must be rectified.

The National Environment Agency (NEA), under the Control of Vectors and Pesticides Act and the Environmental Public Health Act, will take action against errant premises owners.

Similarly, food establishments licensed by the Singapore Food Agency may also be subjected to enforcement under the Environmental Public Health (Food Hygiene) Regulations if they fail to keep their premises clean and free from rat infestation.

Other than an islandwide burrow and bin centres surveillance programme to detect areas with rat activities, NEA uses technology such as sensors, infrared cameras and borescopes to detect and monitor rats in hard-to-reach locations. Burrow and related findings are shared with relevant stakeholders, including land management agencies, for their necessary actions. We also research rat ecology and potential environmental risk factors to manage the rat population.

Consistent and sustained efforts by all parties are needed to ensure the rat population is managed holistically. NEA will continue to work closely with stakeholders to keep the rat situation under control.

Tony Teo

Group Director, Environmental Public Health Operations

National Environment Agency