Forum: Collective action needed to ensure well-being of seniors living alone

The reports about elderly individuals dying alone at home are troubling (Man, 63, found dead in Toa Payoh flat after stench detected, Dec 29).

As a community, it seems we are still not able to find solutions to this problem.

Solving the problem is not easy, due to many factors such as protecting the personal privacy of seniors living alone and the limited resources available.

I believe collective action by multiple parties is needed, with our education system playing a role too.

Our education system should give students an understanding of the problems the elderly who live alone face and facilitate discussions on how to help them. This could also encourage students to volunteer with social welfare organisations or charities from a young age.

The issue of elderly people dying alone at home is something that needs looking into since Singapore's rapidly ageing society means a growing number of seniors are living alone.

Ng Choon Lai