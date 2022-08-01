Forum: Collective action and social responsibility key to keeping public spaces clean

We thank Forum writers Francis Yeoh and Tang Mun Tak for their letters, "Let me enjoy my morning walk without have to pick up rubbish" and "Spend resources on catching littering culprits, not just cleaning" (both July 27).

To uphold high standards of public cleanliness, the National Environment Agency (NEA) adopts a multi-pronged approach including enforcing the law against litterbugs, encouraging ground-up action, and establishing values and norms.

We continue to allocate significant resources to enforcing the law against a range of public health offences, including littering, smoking, spitting and urinating. Enforcement officers clad in operational vests have been deployed to more places to be more visible and enhance deterrence.

NEA has also worked with stakeholders to display posters and banners prominently at hot spots to highlight the penalties and discourage littering. Financial penalties for littering remain an effective deterrent for the majority of offenders. For recalcitrant offenders, we continue to impose the Corrective Work Order (CWO), requiring offenders to clean public areas. On average, two CWO sessions are organised every quarter.

To shape positive social norms, NEA works with stakeholders such as residents, community leaders, town councils, schools and other organisations to foster collective action and social responsibility in keeping our public spaces clean.

Many of these stakeholders conduct ground-up activities such as litter-picking brisk walks, beach and park clean-up exercises, and cleaner appreciation days.

More than 360 people have come on board NEA's Community Volunteer programme, which augmented our ground presence and efforts against littering. To date, the community volunteers have engaged over 8,000 persons for littering.

The Public Hygiene Council has also partnered town councils to hold quarterly SG Clean Days to emphasise the part that residents play in keeping their surroundings clean.

We will also continue engaging the community to take greater ownership and keep the environment clean.

Tony Teo

Group Director, Environmental Public Health Operations

National Environment Agency