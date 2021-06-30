Forum: Collect census data for different groups with disabilities

Last year's population census captured for the first time data on residents who experienced difficulties with basic activities (Close to 100,000 residents have trouble with basic tasks, June 19). This is a step in the right direction.

I urge the Government to further enhance the usefulness of this data and fine-tune the data collection through the following:

First, collect customised data for each disability group. From the autistic to the blind to the deaf, each group is not homogeneous and has different needs.

Second, expand the criteria. The census identified those who had difficulty performing basic activities.

However, there are people with disabilities who have no such difficulty with basic tasks, but face invisible challenges in independent living, employment and discrimination by employers, colleagues, service providers and the public.

Also, people with disabilities should be consulted more in policymaking. Living with their disability 24/7, they know their needs best.

Like gender equality, disability initiatives should have representative voices heard at all decision-making levels when it comes to the policies that affect them.

It is imperative to do so to strengthen the nation's social fabric.

Wesley Loh