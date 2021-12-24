Forum: Cohort ban on smoking should not be seen as government overreach

In his Forum letter, Mr Francis Cheng seems to interpret the idea of setting a tobacco-free generation target for those born in 2010 as telling an entire generation how to live their lives (Make the costs of smoking high but leave it to people to decide, Dec 22).

People want to live their lives in their own way, and do the things they want to do.

But what people want may not be in the best interests of society. Therefore, governments have to put rules and regulations in place for the good of the nation.

Dr Koong Heng Nung's tobacco-free generation target for those born in 2010 is an effective and long-term solution that would reduce and, in time, eliminate smoking in Singapore (Set tobacco-free generation target for those born in 2010, Dec 18). It is a timely proposal given the adverse impact smoking has on health.

The Government has implemented many rules and regulations for the good of citizens. Take, for example, the safe management measures designed to contain the spread of Covid-19, and the tray return rule which has raised hygiene standards.

Should these be interpreted as telling people how to live their lives?

No, I believe these are examples of how, as Mr Cheng said, "the state's responsibilities are to regulate things for safety and to minimise harm".

I think Dr Koong's proposal can be seen in this light.

Ng Choon Lai