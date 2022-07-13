Forum: Coffee shop small enterprises' sustainability at risk

Is real estate investment by companies with deep pockets going to kill off small enterprises in coffee shops (Worries over price hikes at coffee shops, July 10)?

Few small stallholders have the option of shifting business strategies.

There should be serious deliberation on whether letting landlords call the shots in determining the sustainability of small enterprises is the way forward.

The argument that the market dictates supply and demand is an Economics 101 lesson but may be erroneous in long-term strategic and sustainable nation-building.

Perhaps Forward SG, which seeks to engage all stakeholders, can also look at these issues.

Thomas Lee Hock Seng (Dr)