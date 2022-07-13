Forum: Coffee shop rental hikes may squeeze out stalls selling traditional Singaporean cuisine

While price hikes at coffee shops are the main source of agitation for customers (Residents and stallholders worry about price hikes as coffee shop sales see record prices, July 10), we should also be concerned about something else that can happen when rent is raised.

Rental hikes may squeeze out stalls which offer quintessentially Singaporean dishes such as chicken rice, porridge, rojak and nasi padang, as they are supplanted by newer stalls which offer more cosmopolitan but pricier Western, Japanese or Korean cuisine.

If left unchecked, this could lead to the disappearance of old favourites from coffee shop stalls.

Prakash Menon