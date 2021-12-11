Forum: Coexistence with otters in S'pore may be critical lifeline for species

We refer to the Forum letter, "Otters' presence a source of worry for residents" (Dec 7).

Smooth-coated otters took up residence in Singapore in the late 1990s and gradually extended their range across the island through the coast and waterways.

More recently, the public has encountered some otter families exploring urban areas and neighbourhoods, moving through Singapore's network of waterways, parks, park connectors, green spaces and roads.

In such encounters, the public should keep a safe distance of several metres from the otters and not touch, chase or corner them. The same should be done when encountering any other wildlife.

Baby otters should be given even more space so that their parents will not be triggered into defending them.

Otters are attracted to water features and may easily catch pet fish in artificial ponds. Home owners and estate managers have successfully employed methods such as sealing or meshing gaps in fencing and gates and erecting otter-proof barriers for ponds.

When otters exploring the Pasir Panjang area reached the National University of Singapore campus, the fish in an unfenced pond were relocated.

In Singapore, otter-watching members of the public share detailed information with the Otter Working Group (OWG), which includes the National Parks Board (NParks), PUB, Mandai Wildlife Group, Acres, PAssion Wave, as well as representatives from community-led groups OtterCity and OtterWatch and the National University of Singapore.

Formed in 2014, OWG helps the public to adjust to the presence of otters in our City in Nature. We monitor otter movement, mitigate and pre-empt conflict where possible, and promote greater awareness.

For animal-related feedback, the public can reach NParks' Animal Response Centre helpline on 1800-476-1600.

Globally, Singapore has been fortunate to be the first to welcome otters into the city. This is a result of decades of work in cleaning waterways, as well as establishing green areas, parks and connectors.

We share our adjustments with conservationists elsewhere, as otters are gradually returning to clean waterways in other cities too.

The smooth-coated otter is listed as "vulnerable" on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species.

Coexistence in liveable cities like Singapore may prove to be a critical lifeline for the species.

N. Sivasothi

Senior lecturer

National University of Singapore

Marjorie Chong

Founding member

OtterCity