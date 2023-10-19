Forum: Climate action not a matter of trade-offs

The commentary “How politics thwarts climate change” (Oct 11) by Vikram Khanna is an essential and timely reminder on the eve of the 28th Conference of the Parties on Climate Change or COP28 in Dubai at the end of November of how economic growth and prosperity are endangered by the politics of taking climate measures.

But Mark Castelino’s letter “Matter of trade-offs between climate change and energy welfare” (Oct 13), stressing that the concern for climate change comes at the expense of people’s welfare, has it upside down.

The letter, celebrating China’s and India’s fossil fuel binge, presents a false and outdated dichotomy between economic well-being and decarbonising economies. It is a mistaken trade-off because human-caused climate change is proving to be a roadblock to lives and livelihoods.

A 2023 report from the Reserve Bank of India warns that 4.5 per cent of India’s GDP could be lost by 2030 just from dire working conditions caused by record heat.

When one-third of Pakistan goes underwater from the 2022 floods and US$30 billion (S$41 billion) or 9 per cent of GDP is wiped out, it is not climate action that is blocking poverty reduction – it is climate inaction.

Maybe there was a time when countries could pollute their way to raising GDP as quickly as possible. But that honeymoon, if it ever existed, is over.

Having crossed the dreaded 1.5 deg C in 2023, the hottest year ever, and facing 16 climatic tipping points, there is no room to grow by burning fossil fuels.

The path to carbon transition involves tackling barriers to renewables, fossil fuel subsidies and carbon financing, as explained in Mr Khanna’s excellent Oct 11 commentary, but the way forward is not the one suggested in the Oct 13 letter.

Vinod Thomas

Visiting Senior Fellow

ISEAS – Yusof Ishak Institute