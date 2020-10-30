Forum: Clearer signage for Selarang complex

We thank Mr Bachan Singh for his feedback (Drug rehab centre needs to be more organised, Oct 27), in which he recounted his experience of picking up a family member from Selarang Park Complex (SPC).

We have contacted Mr Singh to apologise for the confusion and thank him for raising it. The Singapore Prison Service is committed to providing quality service to our visitors.

The reunion of family members and loved ones on the day of release should be a pleasant experience, and we regret the inconvenience caused to Mr Singh as a result of unclear instructions from the officers on duty regarding the release of his family member.

We will work with our officers to provide better assistance to visitors, and place more signage to provide clearer directions for visitors to SPC.

We have also noted Mr Singh's concerns about the non-observance of safe distancing measures at the entrance of SPC, and have reminded our officers to ensure that all safe management measures are strictly enforced.

Siah Kheng Guan

Senior Assistant Director (Quality Service)

Singapore Prison Service