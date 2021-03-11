Forum: Clear the air on mayors and immigration

Two hotly debated issues on social media lately are the need to have five mayors and the impact of immigration on the lives of ordinary Singaporeans.

The Government should explain clearly the mayors' duties and responsibilities, and the bases applied to determine their compensation. These issues should be adequately addressed, otherwise disrespect towards the mayors may render it impossible for them to perform their duties.

On immigration, the Government has consistently argued that Singapore needs foreigners to complement its limited human resource to drive economic growth and create jobs for Singaporeans.

Over the years, this strategy has resulted in more new citizens, permanent residents and employment permit holders.

Is reliance on foreigners sustainable, and will it unwittingly suppress our ability to build home-grown skills and talent? To ensure that Singaporeans can compete on a level playing field for jobs, how do we root out discriminatory hiring of foreigners by unscrupulous employers?

In the broader context, has the inflow of new citizens unsettled the prevailing racial, cultural and linguistic balance among Singaporeans?

No matter how politically inconvenient and socially sensitive, these issues will have to be managed.

Ang Ah Lay