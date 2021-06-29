Forum: Clarify how Covid-19 hot spots are defined and who is required to get tested

The Ministry of Health (MOH) is sending health alerts via SMS to people who have visited hot spots on the same days as those infected with the coronavirus (Mandatory testing for people at hot spots on same days as Covid-19 cases, June 19).

These individuals will have to undergo mandatory testing at designated testing centres and stay isolated until they receive their results.

Imagine a person who visited a restaurant at Basement 4 of a shopping mall on a Sunday from 6pm to 8pm, and is diagnosed with Covid-19 two days later. How does MOH define at-risk locations and contacts?

First, how are "hot spots" defined? In this hypothetical case, would it be the restaurant, or the entire shopping mall floor?

Second, would everyone who visited the place during the entire day have to undergo testing? In this hypothetical case, why would anyone who left the shopping mall before 5pm on that Sunday be considered at-risk?

Third, how does MOH define the "infective period"? Would this be only the period that the patient was symptomatic? Would MOH consider all shopping malls or hawker centres that he had visited three to four days prior to his diagnosis to be at-risk?

Given the number of new cases in the community who have not been quarantined prior to their diagnosis, this policy of mandatory swabbing may inconvenience a large number of people.

Lastly, should people who are fully vaccinated and have been wearing masks while shopping be subjected to the same stringent measures?

If these issues are not clarified, the public may be afraid of patronising shops and restaurants.

Desmond Wai (Dr)