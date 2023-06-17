Forum: Civilised society should stand against the abuse of race horses

I refer to the letters “Address concerns over Turf Club’s closure” and “Find alternative site for horse racing to preserve heritage” (June 8).

Horse racing often subjects the animals to considerable duress as they are forced to run to the limit of their abilities, if not beyond, resulting often in trauma, catastrophic injuries and death.

These horses are whipped to race at humans’ bidding, and not of their own free will. They are bred just for this purpose and when they do not remain competitive, they are at risk of being euthanised.

Being sentient and sensitive, horses are capable of feeling pain and fear, yet are often abused unseen.

As a civilised society, we should stand against the abuse of animals and not subject them to pain by exploiting them for entertainment and other endeavours, especially in the name of tradition.

Tan Lee Noi

