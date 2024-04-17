Forum: Citizens who travel know Singapore is a well-respected brand

My husband and I have just returned from a cruise along the Danube. On board were mainly Americans, with others from Canada, the UK, Ireland, South Africa and Malaysia. We were the only two from Singapore.

As Singaporeans, we have a story to tell because Singapore is an admired brand. When we said we were from Singapore, other travellers’ eyes lit up. No longer did they ask, as was the case years ago, “And which part of China would that be?” More often than not, they would add that they have a friend, relative or neighbour who has worked in Singapore, and how he and his family enjoyed their stay here. Yet others said, “Singapore is on my bucket list.”

One New Yorker was puzzled why we spoke English and not the language of the Chinese. That was our cue to talk about our educational system, choice of official language, and mother tongues.

One recurring question was how tiny Singapore managed to get to where it is today. Our British colonial past, merger with Malaysia, independence in 1965, joyous National Day celebrations every Aug 9, and the courage and foresight of our founding fathers were all in our answer.

The exchange went both ways and topics included the upcoming US presidential election, views on the war in Ukraine, the Israeli-Hamas conflict and China-Taiwan ties.

Singaporeans travel extensively for work and play. We have discovered, with pride, that Singapore is a well-respected brand. Wherever we go, tell the Singapore story well and tell it coherently. Be in the know about the global state of affairs, and be ready to give an answer.

Liew Soon Chin