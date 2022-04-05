Forum: Citizens need to understand why Singapore has taken a stand on war in Ukraine

Like Straits Times enterprise editor Li Xueying, Straits Times associate editor Chua Mui Hoong and Dr William Choong, I am perturbed by the views that some Singaporeans have been expressing over the Russian invasion of Ukraine and Singapore's stand on the war (Keeping sight of S'pore story as we navigate big power dynamics, April 3; Not pro-West, pro-China, pro-Ukraine or pro-Russia, just pro-Singapore, April 1; and Ukraine's lessons in total defence for Singapore, April 2).

On social media, I have read contentious articles and opinions that pillory the Government for being pro-United States and for imposing sanctions against Russia. Some fear the fallout from China, a close Russian ally, as a result of Singapore's alignment with Western powers.

Forum writer Ho Hoe Theng (Analyse issues objectively to thwart foreign influence, April 2) suggested incorporating lessons on logical thinking and differentiating between what is fake and genuine into the secondary school curriculum. I think Singapore should go even further and extend such lessons to those who have left school.

I worry that some tend to view issues in binary terms, and are more susceptible to disinformation campaigns that are highly emotive and appeal to their ethnic heritage rather than their national identity. Such campaigns have the potential to undermine societal cohesion.

That the Ukraine conflict has shown us the importance of safeguarding a country's sovereignty and territorial integrity seems to be lost on some. Perhaps, lulled by decades of complacency, they have forgotten how Singapore came to be and why we have pursued an unflinching policy of strong defence and astute diplomacy.

For the sake of Singapore's continued survival, citizens need to be able to see the wisdom in upholding such a policy and support it.

Marietta Koh