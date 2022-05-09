Forum: Church should take steps to show it is sorry

The recent revelation that a member of a Catholic religious order in Singapore had unlawful sexual acts with two teenage boys has shocked not just the Catholic community, but also the public at large (Member of Catholic order jailed over sex acts with 2 teens, May 6).

As a Catholic, I am ashamed of the sexual crimes priests all over the world have committed against minors over many years.

Often, members of the clergy were protected from legal punishment.

Perhaps the Singapore Catholic church should take a firm stand and do something that shows it is really sorry and will take steps to root out potential sexual offenders in its midst.

We deserve more transparency from the church. Let's better protect our children from any risk of being sexually preyed on in the church.

Check Soh Hui