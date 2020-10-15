Forum: China's actions key factor for peace in South China Sea

Any fair-minded observer of events in the South China Sea over the last eight years will know that Beijing's version of peace and tranquillity is far from benevolent (China urges Asia to be vigilant over US strategy in region, Oct 14).

China has reclaimed vast artificial islands in international waters illegally, and militarised them despite earlier reassurances to the world that these were for maritime and environmental surveillance and protection.

It continues to deny the legitimate rights of fishermen from neighbouring countries and fellow claimants to earn a living within their respective exclusive economic zones.

It threatens and harasses any country which does not adhere to its bootlegged version of "order and peace" for the area, including those which are merely exercising their rights to navigate freely across the global commons.

If China is indeed of the view that the South China Sea should not be a ground for major power wrestling teeming with warships, then it is up to China to deal with the challenge at source.

In short, unwind its vain and wild attempts to impose a fait accompli on other competing claims in the waters via those fake islands and military garrisons.

Deal with the maritime and territorial disputes in the universal language of peace that all civilised nations understand, according to international law.

More so when State Councillor Wang Yi himself has boasted that China possesses an abundance of facts to support its extravagant nine-dash line claims.

Anything less, and I am afraid the region and the world, and China in particular, will have to bear the consequences of its provocations.

Toh Cheng Seong