Forum: China will continue to support the Asean-centred regional cooperation framework

East Asia has heavy lessons to learn from what is going on in Ukraine. Peace should never be taken for granted and efforts must be made to safeguard it. Peace and prosperity in East Asia since the end of the Cold War would not have been possible without the efforts of regional countries. And our joint endeavours must continue, if we hope what we enjoy can persist.

No country should pursue its own absolute security at the expense of another. Instead, security should be common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable, leaving no space for a Cold War mentality, with multilateralism as the cornerstone and the legitimate security concerns of all states acknowledged.

Over the past decade or so, the US policy on the region has adjusted from Pivot to Asia to Rebalancing to Asia and then to the Indo-Pacific Strategy.

Yet they all point to containing a rising China. The US has also been a bloc-building architect of the region, best exemplified in its "five-four-three-two formation", referring to the Five Eyes Alliance, the Quad, the Aukus alliance and its bilateral military allies.

These strategies severely threaten China's sovereignty, security and development interests, and distract regional countries from their counter-Covid-19 and economic recovery agenda.

The latest US Indo-Pacific Strategy is as dangerous as Nato's expansion in Europe. If allowed to go on unchecked, it will ultimately push the Asia-Pacific over the edge of an abyss.

We regional countries need to explore and set up a regional mechanism of security cooperation that ends conflict through negotiation, addresses disputes through dialogue, and deepens mutual trust through cooperation. Every effort has to be made to prevent East Asia from being fragmented into blocs or becoming a geopolitical chessboard. And we must say no to the risk of becoming pawns of bloc confrontation.

A peaceful and stable East Asia also lies in its sustained development. To stay on the right path forward, cooperation in fighting the pandemic, economic recovery, accelerated economic integration as well as better free trade areas and connectivity should be areas of focus.

China will continue to support the Asean-centred regional cooperation architecture, take Asean as priority in our neighbourhood diplomacy and enhance cooperation on all fronts.

China is also ready to implement the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development with Asean under the Global Development Initiative, so as to narrow development gaps and safeguard peace and prosperity in East Asia.

Deng Xijun

Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Asean