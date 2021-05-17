Forum: China still has time to react to demographic crunch

Mr Gideon Rachman makes a convincing case for why demography is not a brick wall for Chinese national development (Demographic shifts will not stop China's rise, May 12).

I wish to add three more points in support of his argument.

First, youth is no longer the guarantor or most significant driver of growth and prestige.

Nations previously relied on younger citizens for hard labour, military service and creative innovation, but the shift to an increasingly automated, knowledge-driven global economy, as well as the growing role of "soft power" in the international arena, has made age less of a factor for growth.

Second, Beijing can react to the demographic crunch before it reaches crisis levels.

There are currently 264 million Chinese aged 60 and above, representing 18.7 per cent of the population.

This is not as alarming as the number of people in Japan aged 65 and above - they account for 28.7 per cent of the country's population - and will take some time to reach that level.

Thus, there is ample opportunity to pursue economic restructuring and workforce development, replacing quantity with productivity.

Third, changing demographics may have important implications for Chinese foreign policy.

Just as young adults tend to mature and mellow with age, China's steady progress from "developing nation" to "developed society" may precipitate a reappraisal of its sociocultural and political priorities, not only at home, but also abroad.

The more that China has in common with its global peers, the greater the likelihood of mutual respect and consensus building.

Paul Chan Poh Hoi