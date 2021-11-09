Forum: Children should be left free to discover and experiment with art

I agree with Straits Times correspondent Elisa Chia that young children, especially pre-schoolers, are naturally curious and have active thought processes (Nurture your kids' love of art, Nov 1).

Most young children have a strong interest in tracking and recording movements through space and time.

I have observed some children who were fixated by the trails of lines, shapes and patterns left behind by ants and toy cars, as well as by the colours of soap bubbles.

At the tender ages of two to eight, children need to be told that their artworks are worthy in their own right. We need to protect children's raw creative energy, which many adult artists try to emulate.

Getting pre-schoolers to join art enrichment classes may frustrate their natural trajectory of developmental needs, which is the freedom to discover, experiment and explore with different media to find their own unique voices without adults' intervention of what is right and wrong, nice or not nice, looks real or unreal.

Children are born natural artists; they communicate best through art forms such as drawings.

The early creation of symbols, marks and lines is critical to the later acquisition of writing, language and numeracy skills.

As a researcher into the psychology of children's drawings from a developmental perspective for the last 20 years, I feel there is a lot for us to learn and understand from children's drawings.

For example, how do children process information and experiences? What are their perceptions and interpretations of their daily encounters? Why is a child so fascinated with zigzag lines?

Children's art and drawings are spontaneous and naturally rich in meaning. The best support an adult can provide is to give them a variety of art materials, field trips, stories, conversations, experiences and encouragement.

Rebecca Chan (Dr)