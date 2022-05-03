Forum: Checks on mall's toilets for disabled stepped up

Updated
Published
45 sec ago

We thank Ms Christine Lam for her feedback (Locked toilets inconvenience the disabled, April 29). We have looked into the matter and found out that the lock button in the toilet for the disabled was accidentally activated when the previous user was exiting. This resulted in the toilet being locked without anyone inside.

To avoid a recurrence, our security and cleaning crews will step up their routine checks to ensure that the toilets remain available for use if they are unoccupied.

We thank Ms Lam for her civic-mindedness and look forward to welcoming her again to the mall.

Andrew Yong

Centre Manager

Bukit Panjang Plaza

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top