Besides making sure that the main electricity circuit breakers of older Housing Board flats are protected (Audit ageing HDB flats for risk of electrocution, March 11), HDB should also check that the ceilings of these flats are in good condition.

Recently, a large piece of concrete fell from my kitchen ceiling. Thankfully, there were bamboo poles in the way to prevent it from falling to the ground and injuring someone.

Susan Chua Siong Ngoh