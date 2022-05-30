Forum: Check drone nuisance now before things get worse

Forum writer Andy Tan was rightly irked by what he saw as an invasion of privacy by a drone owner (Do existing drone laws protect privacy adequately?, May 25).

I am quite sure that if he were to lodge a report with the authorities, it would not be difficult for them to track the culprit down, given how surveillance cameras are installed in many parts of Singapore.

If rules are not changed to check the drone nuisance, I worry that there will come a day when a drone armed with a simple weapon like a catapult can cause hurt to people living in high-rise buildings.

Phillip Tan Fong Lip