Forum: ChatGPT may be captivating, but caution still needed

I refer to the article “ChatGPT will replace some jobs, but traders say not theirs” (Feb 8).

ChatGPT has taken the world by storm as an instant “know-it-all”, ask-me portal. On practically any question from “how to feed your cat” to “compare and contrast the competence of political leaders”, the artificial intelligence-driven quality of answers does impress most people.

The contents come from the trawling of big data currently spread across the Internet. Information, opinions and reported news are the ingredients and substrate on which ChatGPT feeds itself and arranges the pieces of linked information into a single coherent and logical response.

Educators and parents have expressed concerns about its impact on young learners’ original thinking and research abilities.

They are questioning whether prolonged use of the “no-brainer” portal will actually dull the learners’ creative mind and learning abilities. Yet, from the user’s point, why think deeper when you can get the answers in a few seconds?

Before we question the risks of artificial intelligence in giving us instant answers, perhaps we can remind ourselves that this is exactly what the current GPS technology for motoring has been doing to drivers for the last two decades.

Where is the thinking process for the driver as he manoeuvres faithfully to an unknown destination? The contrast between the two technological applications is that ChatGPT does the heavy lifting for your intellect, while GPS, for your visual-spatial skills. Both have this in common – they provide you with quick answers, but in doing so deny you your learning process.

As caution comes with new ways of working, sometimes we must not jump on the bandwagon to embrace anything that so easily holds our attention.

George Lim Heng Chye