Forum: Charities should minimise wasteful expenditure

I received many letters, via post and electronically, from various charities asking for public donations during the recent Christmas, New Year and Chinese New Year festive seasons.

While I appreciate that such organisations depend on funding from the general public so they can help the underprivileged and the needy, and deserve the public’s wholehearted support, I wonder if they might have been overzealous in their drive for donations.

To differentiate themselves and attract attention, several charities mailed out beautifully designed and expensive-looking fliers to prospective donors. One organisation sent at least three differently designed fliers to appeal for donations in December and January.

It is reasonable to believe that many physical letters would eventually land up in waste bins _ certainly not an environmentally friendly outcome _ while e-mailed letters would remain unread or be deleted.

Potential donors, inundated with requests within a short time, cannot afford to donate to all organisations on all occasions.

Charities should minimise wasteful expenditure in zealously soliciting donations through employing fancy marketing materials during this time and instead, focus on channelling the bulk of the monies received efficiently and effectively to best serve those needing help.

Ang Ah Lay