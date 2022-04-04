Forum: Charging electric car can be frustrating experience

It can be frustrating to charge an electric car, compared with a car that uses petrol and needs only a 10-minute stop at a petrol station.

Imagine a situation in which a person's electric car's battery is running low at 10pm, but the three charging points at the HDB carpark are occupied.

He checks the expected charging times for the three cars - two hours, five hours and eight hours - then parks his car elsewhere and returns home.

At midnight, he drives his car to the first charging point but is too late; another car has taken the spot.

He returns home, sets his alarm for 3am and goes to sleep. At 3am, he wakes up and goes to the carpark again. But the now fully charged car at the second charging point is still there as the owner has not come to unplug it and drive it away.

So he goes back to sleep, and returns to the carpark at 6am to again check if any charging points are available.

This scenario is illustrative, but have the relevant authorities, electric car charging providers and car manufacturers really addressed the issues related to electric car ownership from a user experience perspective?

Otherwise, the current drive to increase electric car ownership is bound to grind to a halt.

Syed Fauzi Syed Mohthar