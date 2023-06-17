Forum: Charged $45 for a urinal at private hospital

It is indeed timely that the Ministry of Health is extending fee benchmarks to all surgical procedures including room charges and surgical facilities (MOH extends fee benchmarks to cover all surgical procedures, June 15).

Following spine surgery in a private hospital last year, we were charged $45.40 for the use of a urinal. Surely, this is an essential item for patients after a major operation, which they should not have to pay extra for.

We had earlier bought a similar urinal for only $3.20 from a pharmacy at another private hospital in Singapore. The price difference is difficult to comprehend.

We were also charged $84.53 for an additional blanket. The patient was unable to tolerate the low temperature in the ward immediately after the surgery. Only A class wards were available at the time, and the temperature of the room could not be regulated separately.

An identical charge of $84.53 for a blanket was also imposed during the surgical procedure on the day of the operation. Hotels often provide additional blankets in their cupboards for free.

These are the only two items which an ordinary patient can relate to among the 230 surgical/medical/equipment items in our invoice. Where and how can patients seek independent clarification on these issues?

Wong Kim Ping