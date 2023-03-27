Forum: Charge more for plastic bags

It is heartening that the Government is taking measures to reduce the use of disposable products and encourage recycling (Most supermarkets in Singapore will charge 5 cents for each plastic bag from July 3, March 2).

This move will motivate more people to use their own reusable bags to avoid incurring additional charges. My grandmother now takes along a reusable carrier bag whenever she goes shopping.

However, some people may think nothing of spending 5 cents on each bag, and thus continue their old habits. Stores should consider charging more, say, 20 cents a bag.

A higher cost would prompt more people to carry their own reusable bags, and help reduce Singapore’s carbon footprint.

Megan Choo Lee Karr, 15
Secondary 4 student

