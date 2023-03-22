Forum: Channels available for ex-offenders to seek help for workplace discrimination

We thank Mr Colin Ting Fook Mun for his letter “Let ex-offenders facing workplace discrimination know where to go for help” (March 16), and commend him for his efforts in integrating in the workplace.

Members of the public, including ex-offenders, may refer to the NTUC Online Workplace Advisory, on www.ntuc.org.sg/wps/portal/up2/home/workplaceadvisory, for assistance and advice on workplace matters.

If their companies are unionised, employees may approach their respective unions for support. Otherwise, they may approach the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (Tafep) for advice.

Ex-offenders who secure jobs through Yellow Ribbon Singapore’s (YRSG) employment assistance programme may approach their career coaches too. While the main role of YRSG’s career coaches is to ease adaptational challenges that ex-offenders may face at work, they also help to support ex-offenders in their career development and ensure that they are treated fairly in the workplace.

YRSG partners over 6,200 employers that offer market-competitive salaries and adopt fair and progressive work practices. Ex-offenders looking for employment opportunities can approach YRSG for assistance by phone, on 6513-1537, or e-mail Employment_Assistance@yellowribbon.gov.sg

Patrick Tay,

Assistant Secretary-General, NTUC

Matthew Wee Yik Keong,

Chief Executive Officer, Yellow Ribbon Singapore