Forum: Changi Airport to improve quality and comfort level of wheelchair services

We thank Mr Michael Loh Toon Seng for his letter, “Wheelchairs at Changi Airport are rusty, small, uncomfortable” (Dec 5).

We are committed to ensuring passengers and visitors with different mobility needs are well served at Changi Airport.

We regret that the wheelchair service did not meet Mr Loh’s expectations during his recent travels.

All wheelchairs at Changi Airport are checked and maintained regularly. Following the feedback, we have done another round of checks to ensure existing wheelchairs in use are functioning well.

Together with our airlines and airport partners, we will continue to improve the quality and comfort level of our wheelchair services to better serve our passengers at Changi Airport.

Albert Lim

Group Senior Vice-President

Airport Operations Planning

Changi Airport Group