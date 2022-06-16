Forum: Changes to insurance rules for cancer treatment seem for the worse

I have some questions about some of the impending new rules to control the cost of cancer treatment (Doctors concerned over curbs on outpatient cancer treatment cover, June 10).

Patients will not be able to use their MediSave, MediShield Life and Integrated Shield plans to pay for any drug not on the Cancer Drug List, even if the drug is recommended by their doctor for treatment.

Cancer patients who have to turn to off-label drugs are patients who are not responding well to standard treatment and may well be in the late stages of cancer. These off-label drugs are not cheap. Why restrict the use of MediSave, which is meant to help people to pay for their medical expenses?

I also question another proposed change, in which patients who require more than one drug will get insurance coverage only for the more expensive drug.

I can see this change being for the worse, with patients who previously never had to pay for cancer drugs out of pocket now having to pay for a portion of their treatment.

Raymond Khoo Tin Wan