Forum: Changes to how cases are updated and reflected on OneService app

We thank Ms Koh Kim Lian for her letter (Case closed on OneService despite unresolved issue, Dec 31, 2020).

When Ms Koh's initial feedback through the OneService app on Nov 23 last year was received, an HDB officer was assigned to attend to the feedback and see it through to its resolution. HDB staff found the air-conditioner tray of the upper-floor unit to be corroded and sent an advisory letter to inform the flat owner to engage a contractor to replace the tray by Dec 15 last year. Ms Koh was updated of this.

Following Ms Koh's subsequent feedback, staff visited the upper-floor unit on Dec 15, and reminded the flat owner to replace the air-con tray. Ms Koh was updated on the same day and was asked to allow some time for the flat owner to carry out the necessary work.

The HDB will continue to follow up with the flat owner on the air-con tray replacement and keep Ms Koh updated.

The Municipal Services Office (MSO) agrees that an agency's commitment to resolve an issue, or the commencement of action by an agency, is not the same as having achieved the results hoped for by the feedback provider. Some complex cases may be long-drawn, especially where neighbours' cooperation is required.

MSO will be changing how these cases are reflected in the OneService app over the coming months. We will also continue to improve how cases are managed so that case acceptance and resolution are achieved more effectively.

Kenneth Kwok

Director

Municipal Services Office

Jeremy Ang

General Manager (Geylang Branch)

Housing and Development Board