Forum: Changes to gym booking policy made to optimise use of facilities

We thank Dr Yik Keng Yeong for his feedback (ActiveSG gyms' booking cancellation requirement too rigid, Aug 23).

As Dr Yik accurately pointed out, the ActiveSG gym cancellation policy requires users to cancel their booked time slot at least two hours before their session begins, to encourage users to anticipate when they can no longer use the booking.

This policy was implemented on Jan 14. Before that, users were allowed to make cancellations up to one minute before their booked slot, and it was observed that there were more no-shows, resulting in allocation wastage. The current policy caters for the necessary lead time for rebooking by others, and consequently, no-shows have fallen to below 10 per cent of total bookings.

ActiveSG facilities cater to all members of the community. Currently, more than 90 per cent of ActiveSG daily gym slots are booked and we actively monitor usage trends to optimise opportunities for all and ensure effective safe management measures.

We thank Dr Yik for his feedback and appreciate the opportunity to explain the rationale for the current booking policy.

S. Parameswaran, Deputy Director, Public Relations,

Sport Singapore