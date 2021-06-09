Forum: Changes to FairPrice rewards scheme not helpful to lower-income households

During a recent supermarket run at NTUC FairPrice, I got a flyer announcing pending tweaks to its LinkPoints Rewards scheme. It struck me that the changes would penalise the lower-income and the less digitally savvy.

Currently, every dollar spent gives members two LinkPoints, and 150 LinkPoints can be redeemed for $1. From Aug 1, every $1 spent will give members only 0.5 LinkPoints, with 100 LinkPoints being redeemed for $1.

Spending $100 at present results in 200 LinkPoints earned, which translates to a $1.33 redemption value. Under the new scheme, the same spending gives 50 LinkPoints, which translates to 50 cents redemption value. This is effectively a reduction of 62.4 per cent in redemption value (from $1.33 to 50 cents).

It baffles me that, in the midst of extraordinarily good results for major supermarket chains during the pandemic, NTUC would choose this time to skimp on redemptions.

The new scheme will also reward online shopping, as well as spending beyond a certain amount each month, with extra LinkPoints.

While NTUC benefits logistically if more people move online and spend more, it should not forget the less digitally-savvy group and low-income families who cannot reach that minimum spending amount to enjoy the better rewards.

Besides being untimely, the revamped scheme also has the effect of exacerbating economic inequality.

Peh Chwee Hoe