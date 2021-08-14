Forum: Change in stakeholder mindsets needed to achieve sports success

Professor Tommy Koh's commentary on small countries' achievements at the Tokyo Olympics provided some interesting and heartening statistics which prove that they have the ability to be successful when it comes to winning medals (Can small countries win medals at the Olympic Games? Aug 11).

Naturally, as a small country, Singapore should be encouraged by those countries' performances at the quadrennial Games.

That said, it is important to note that there may be other factors at play which set them apart from Singapore.

For instance, some of the countries mentioned have good track records or are traditionally good at the sports they participate in.

The Bahamas may have won two golds in Tokyo, but they have won at least one gold in four of the previous five Summer Olympics.

Fiji, which clinched gold in rugby sevens, were the defending gold medallists from Rio 2016 and the World Rugby Sevens Series champions as recently as 2019.

Unlike such countries, Singapore is not considered a traditional powerhouse in any sport on the international stage.

Therefore, it may not be fair to judge our results against theirs simply based on medal numbers, since they may already have consistently good performances in particular sports.

I feel that the suggestions from Prof Koh for Singapore sports are reasonable as they mainly focus on students, and it is good to pick and train talented athletes from a young age.

However, mindsets of various stakeholders will have to change for the suggestions to work out.

Parents of potential athletes have to be open to their children pursuing sports.

Teachers and schools have to continue showing support for these talents to ensure that they do not fall behind in their studies, and avoid putting too much stress on them.

In addition, there is now also a need to take into consideration the impact of Covid-19 on talent development.

The pandemic has put a halt to sports competitions across all levels, including the National School Games.

Training and coaching sessions are affected as athletes can train only in small groups.

Modified formats of sports can be beneficial, but they do not help athletes prepare for the rigours and competitiveness of the real game in the long run.

If we can find ways to properly develop our athletes in this new normal brought about by Covid-19, a future in which Singapore consistently wins medals at major competitions is attainable.

Henry Choong Kun Lin