Forum: Change in Singtel TV content after recontracting is unfair

  • Published
    51 sec ago

I have been a Singtel subscriber for the past 10 years. 

When recontracting this year, I chose the home bundle for $65.33. This month, some channels are no longer available.

The main purpose for my recontracting was to watch shows of the crime genre. These have been replaced with shows of a different genre which I am not interested in.

Will I get any discount? No.

When subscribers cancel their contract early, they have to pay a penalty. This policy should apply both ways.

In this case, why are we still paying the same amount for a sudden change in content?

Elaine Wee

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 