Forum: Change in fixed deposit terms should have been better communicated

DBS Bank has changed the terms and conditions for fixed deposits such that the interest rate is computed based on the total balance, instead of each placement and/or renewal.

A customer with fixed deposits totalling more than $19,999 will get an interest rate of 0.05 per cent. This means that many customers whose fixed deposits are set for auto-renewal might see their fixed deposits earning an interest that is the same as that for savings accounts.

Given that customers tend to choose round numbers for their fixed deposits, there is a decent chance that the total sum would exceed $19,999.

For example, if a customer had two $10,000 18-month fixed deposits set for auto-renewal, he would be getting interest at a rate of 0.05 per cent after the changes, instead of 1.3 per cent if he had only a total of $19,999 or less.

The changes were announced prominently on the DBS website, but the monthly fixed deposit statements did not provide notice of the change, and there was no SMS or call to inform customers.

Can DBS offer customers the option to terminate their auto-renewed fixed deposits without penalty if they were unaware of its policy changes?

A fixed deposit is likely to be a set-and-forget savings instrument popular among the elderly. Banks, especially one that has a large customer base of senior citizens, cannot assume customers who set fixed deposits on auto-renewal will check the website for changes.

Alvin Ang