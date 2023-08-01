Forum: Champion welfare of freelance trainers

Freelance trainers are not new in Singapore, unlike the more recent phenomenon of delivery men and ride-hailing drivers who use platform operators for jobs.

Similar to these platform workers, freelance trainers have flexible working hours and are not tied to a specific workplace.

There are about 10,000 trainers now. The Institute for Adult Learning (IAL) has made significant strides in professionalising trainers, offering a progression path from associate to specialist and eventually to fellow (How adult learning institute goes about training the trainers, July 17).

The pool of trainers has also grown larger, leading to a decline in trainer assignments and fees. There is now also less demand for generic soft and functional skills, for example, business development, business management, and quality management. Similarly, there is less demand for technical skills training due to the restructuring of the economy.

Although there is demand for training in new growth sectors like digitalisation, eldercare, and sustainability, unfortunately, the current pool of freelancers lacks practical experience in these areas, which are already well covered by institutes of higher learning.

Despite IAL’s efforts to unite trainers under the Adult Education Network, their welfare falls outside IAL’s jurisdiction.

I urge IAL to champion the welfare of freelance trainers, just as platform workers have advocated for representation and received government support (More power to gig workers – a key step towards a better platform economy, July 14).

These freelance trainers, being gig workers, do not fit the conventional employment definition and should receive similar consideration.

Liu Fook Thim