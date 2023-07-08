Forum: Challenges to Singapore meeting its food security needs

According to the Singapore Food Statistics 2021 report, around one in three hen shell eggs consumed in 2021 was locally produced. This would have met Singapore’s goal to produce 30 per cent of its nutritional needs locally by 2030.

It is easier to produce eggs than seafood and vegetables, which have a diverse range that makes it more difficult to achieve economies of scale.

The hens which lay the eggs require only fresh air as the medium unlike seafood which requires clean water, and vegetables which require soil or water. Thus, closed containment systems are needed for seafood and vegetables to maintain the optimum conditions for them to survive and grow. And these can be expensive, given the high cost of energy in Singapore.

Even with government financial support for the initial high capital investment to put in place closed containment systems, there may not be any payback at all, barring a spike in pricing due to some supply crisis (Govt support needed for fish farms to transition to a sustainable method, July 7).

Singapore is surrounded by low-cost developing countries supplying fish and vegetables at very competitive prices. It will be difficult for locally produced fish and vegetables to compete.

As pointed out by Professor William Chen, director of Nanyang Technological University’s food science and technology programme, if local consumers were to wait for prices of local produce to be comparable to overseas produce before buying them, local farms may not survive till then (Plans for fish farms south of Singapore delayed over coral reef concerns, July 3).

Liu Fook Thim