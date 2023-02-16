Forum: CDP should retain its face-to-face customer service

Updated
February 16, 2023
Published
February 16, 2023 at 5:00 AM

The Singapore Exchange’s Central Depository (CDP) customer service centre ceased attending to customers in person during the Covid-19 years. Now that almost all the Covid-19 measures have been relaxed, it is about time CDP resumed its important face-to-face service with customers.

It can still continue to provide services online, but spare a thought for those less digitally savvy. Many account holders, especially seniors, would prefer CDP services to be rendered in person, as they feel issues can be resolved in a more expedient manner.

Although Singapore has to move in pace with a fast-paced digital economy, there are still those who are having difficulty catching up, and their interests need to be considered as well.

S. Nallakaruppan
President
The Society of Remisiers (Singapore)

